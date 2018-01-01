Erwin J. Keup and Peter Keup

The late Erwin J. Keup, author of the prior six editions of the Franchise Bible, was an attorney specializing in franchise law, franchise consulting, and general corporate law. His son, Peter Keup, is an attorney based in Columbia, S.C., and on the adjunct faculty, College of Educational Leadership and Policy Program, University of South Carolina. They are the co-authors of Franchise Bible, Seventh Edition, published by Entrepreneur Press in 2012.