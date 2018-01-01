Evan Singer

Guest Writer
CEO of SmartBiz
Evan Singer has broad experience in financial services and consumer industries. He is the President of SmartBiz, a venture backed financial technology company. He has built a career around successfully building teams and launching and growing new brands and services. He has held leadership positions as Chief Revenue Officer at Milton’s Baking, President at Purity Organic, and General Manager at Align Technology. He started his career at Procter & Gamble, and graduated with honors from Stanford University.

More From Evan Singer

Funding, Fintech and the Fed: A Small Business Owner's Guide to Rate Hikes
Finance

Funding, Fintech and the Fed: A Small Business Owner's Guide to Rate Hikes

Following the December 2016 rate hike and looking ahead to the future, there are two sectors that small business owners should keep a close eye on.
4 min read
Is Yours a Woman-Owned Business? Get Your Fair Share of Available Loans.
Women Entrepreneurs

Is Yours a Woman-Owned Business? Get Your Fair Share of Available Loans.

#1 of 6 tips: If you see the phrase 'total cost of capital,' run the other way.
7 min read
How Silicon Valley is Changing the Fintech Space
Finance

How Silicon Valley is Changing the Fintech Space

FinTech companies are generally startups founded to disrupt established financial systems.
4 min read
6 Tips for Finding the Best Online Loan for Your Small Business
Small Business Lending

6 Tips for Finding the Best Online Loan for Your Small Business

Do your homework now so you can skip the bank later.
5 min read
5 Surprising Reasons to Love the Small Business Administration
SBA

5 Surprising Reasons to Love the Small Business Administration

Did you know that the SBA doesn't actually loan money to small businesses?
5 min read
