Evan Singer

Guest Writer

CEO of SmartBiz

Evan Singer has broad experience in financial services and consumer industries. He is the President of SmartBiz, a venture backed financial technology company. He has built a career around successfully building teams and launching and growing new brands and services. He has held leadership positions as Chief Revenue Officer at Milton’s Baking, President at Purity Organic, and General Manager at Align Technology. He started his career at Procter & Gamble, and graduated with honors from Stanford University.