My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Evgeny Likhoded

Evgeny Likhoded

CEO and Founder, ClauseMatch

About Evgeny Likhoded

Evgeny Likhoded is the Founder and CEO of ClauseMatch, which helps financial institutions to implement robust governance and legal documentation processes as part of the first and second line of defence. Evgeny worked in the legal profession for several years in Morgan Stanley and Gazprom, Evgeny sought to improve the current ways of how legal and compliance departments manage high value and high-risk documentation.

More From Evgeny Likhoded

5 Factors Accelerating Growth of FinTechs in Asia
FinTech

5 Factors Accelerating Growth of FinTechs in Asia

In Asia, the speed of technology adoption is fast as there is no well-established legacyIn Asia, the speed of technology adoption is fast as there is no well-established legacy
4 min read