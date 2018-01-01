Eyal Lifshitz

Eyal Lifshitz is the founder and CEO of BlueVine in Redwood City, Calif., that gives small businesses advances on their outstanding invoices. As a third generation small-business entrepreneur, he is passionate about helping small businesses grow and prosper. Before BlueVine, Eyal was a principal at Greylock IL, Greylock Partners’ dedicated fund for Israel and Europe. At Greylock, Eyal was involved in investing over $100 million in capital in start-up companies. Earlier in his career, he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company and an engineer at Texas Instruments. Eyal currently lives in Palo Alto, California with his wife and two kids. He holds an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago, where he was a Carlton Fellow.

A Remarkably Large Portion of Businesses Are Still Reluctant to Embrace Cloud Computing
Office Tech

A Remarkably Large Portion of Businesses Are Still Reluctant to Embrace Cloud Computing

Even the smallest businesses can benefit from readily available technology, so why won't they use it?
7 min read
Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof
business cycles

Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof

The financial crisis of 2007-2009 can tell the prescient business owner how to prepare for any downturn that may be on the horizon.
6 min read
How to Know If You Have the Entrepreneur Gene (If it Even Exists)
Entrepreneurship

How to Know If You Have the Entrepreneur Gene (If it Even Exists)

Is entrepreneurship caused by nature or nurture? Not that it makes much difference once the bug bites.
5 min read
VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No
Project Grow

VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No

An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
7 min read
My Grandmother Survived the Holocaust. Her Quiet, Gentle Strength Inspired My Entrepreneurial Journey.
Project Grow

My Grandmother Survived the Holocaust. Her Quiet, Gentle Strength Inspired My Entrepreneurial Journey.

Leaving a plum job for the uncertainties of entrepreneurship didn't seem such a scary leap knowing what she overcame.
6 min read
The Fintech Entrepreneur's Need for Speed
FinTech

The Fintech Entrepreneur's Need for Speed

Investors demand accelerated growth but the faster you grow, the smaller your margin for error.
5 min read
Confidence, Humility and the Effective CEO.
Leadership

Confidence, Humility and the Effective CEO.

Confidence enables you to act when things are uncertain. Humility enables you to correct when you've made the wrong move.
4 min read
Your First $1 Million: How to Prepare For a Business Milestone
Milestones

Your First $1 Million: How to Prepare For a Business Milestone

As your business grows bigger, be ready to make the transition from entrepreneur to CEO.
7 min read
Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back
Alternative Financing

Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back

This year, expect a more diversified approach and better user experience to help fintech recover from a downbeat 2016.
5 min read
'Factoring' Family Into Account
Alternative Financing

'Factoring' Family Into Account

A third-generation entrepreneur founds a fintech startup that would have made his father's small-business journey less stressful.
7 min read
The Power of Personal Touch Leadership
Leadership

The Power of Personal Touch Leadership

Management is not about strategy, it's about execution. Every action should be taken with a personal touch.
6 min read
3 Rules About Cash Flow That First-Time Business Owners Need to Know
Cash Flow

3 Rules About Cash Flow That First-Time Business Owners Need to Know

First off, be proactive. The best time to think about cash flow is before you have a need.
5 min read
5 Legal Tips for Small Businesses and Startups
Legal Issues

5 Legal Tips for Small Businesses and Startups

Don't let legal requirements slow you down.
5 min read
4 Reasons Why Borrowing Money Is Usually Better Than Giving Up Equity
Borrowing Money

4 Reasons Why Borrowing Money Is Usually Better Than Giving Up Equity

Lots of people dread debt, but when you do the numbers, it's often the smarter move.
5 min read
Avoid These 5 Common Small-Business Financing Mistakes
Small Business Financing

Avoid These 5 Common Small-Business Financing Mistakes

Between the hidden fees, overlooked costs and simple misconceptions about true costs, borrowing money is a good place to look for ways to save money.
6 min read
