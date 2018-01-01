Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of BlueVine

Eyal Lifshitz is the founder and CEO of BlueVine in Redwood City, Calif., that gives small businesses advances on their outstanding invoices. As a third generation small-business entrepreneur, he is passionate about helping small businesses grow and prosper. Before BlueVine, Eyal was a principal at Greylock IL, Greylock Partners’ dedicated fund for Israel and Europe. At Greylock, Eyal was involved in investing over $100 million in capital in start-up companies. Earlier in his career, he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company and an engineer at Texas Instruments. Eyal currently lives in Palo Alto, California with his wife and two kids. He holds an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago, where he was a Carlton Fellow.