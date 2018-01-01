Fadi Ghandour

Fadi Ghandour is the Founder and Vice Chairman of Aramex. He is currently Executive Chairman of Wamda Ventures, a new Venture Capital fund focusing on technology investments in the Arab World, and Managing Partner of MENA Venture Investments. He is Member of the Board of Abraaj Capital, Member of the Board of Endeavor Global, Member of the Advisory Council of the MIT Media Lab and Member of the Board of Trustees at the American University of Beirut (AUB). He is also Founding Investor in Maktoob.com sold to yahoo in 2009. Ghandour is the Founder and Chairman of Ruwwad for Development, and Chairman of Ruwwad Micro-Venture Fund, an equity-based fund providing seed capital and support for microbusinesses and micro- entrepreneurs.

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Fadi Ghandour
Money

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Fadi Ghandour

Founder and Vice Chairman of Aramex Fadi Ghandour gives tips on what investors look for when evaluating a pitch.
1 min read
Innovation, Disruption And Growth: Now Is The Right Time To Invest In MENA's Tech Scene
Innovators

Innovation, Disruption And Growth: Now Is The Right Time To Invest In MENA's Tech Scene

With a collective GDP of US$2.85 trillion, the Arab world ranks among the top ten largest economies; larger than that of India, Russia or Brazil.
6 min read
