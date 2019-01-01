My Queue

Fang Cheng

Fang Cheng

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder, Linc Global

About Fang Cheng

Fang Cheng is the CEO and co-founder of Linc Global, a customer care automation platform that helps brands differentiate themselves with automated services and experiences across the channels shoppers prefer.

The New Strategy for Lifetime Loyalty: Balancing 'Products' and 'Services'
The New Strategy for Lifetime Loyalty: Balancing 'Products' and 'Services'

Take a page from these successful brands and balance products and services to create a compelling brand experience. Your customers will thank you with their loyalty.
5 min read