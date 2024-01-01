Fasika Melaku
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Senior Vice President of HR & Chief Learning Officer
Fasika Melaku is Senior VP of HR and Chief Learning Officer at Denny’s Corporation. Fasika is an accomplished HR Executive with 20 years of key management experience and a track record of providing leadership, direction, organizational support, and mentorship to employees and leaders.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Thought Leaders
Making the Strong Business Case for Driving Human Brilliance
When human brilliance thrives we create positive change — in the world and for an organization.