Felix Tarcomnicu

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Online Marketer

Felix Tarcomnicu is an entrepreneur and online marketer. He blogs at ProOptimization.com.

Apps

The Real Costs of Building a Mobile App for iOS and Android

Find out which type of app might be right for your business and learn about what goes into development.
7 min read
Crowdfunding

How to Make a Crowdfunding Video People Actually Watch

To draw serious interest from prospective investors, you must spend time and resources in fine-tuning your message.
7 min read
Security

5 Fundamental Best Practices for Enterprise Security

The importance of data integrity can't be overstated. Complacency risks the downfall.
7 min read
Customer Relationship

10 Ways to Build Trust and Credibility With Your Customers

Keeping the trust of your existing customers is what will attract new customers.
8 min read
Online Marketing

5 Smart Ways to Integrate Cross-Promotion With Online Marketing

You can draw much more attention to your business for almost no cost.
7 min read
Branding

5 Landmarks That Define the Unique Selling Point for Your Business

You USP must be a quality or determining factor that will make your business stand out from the competition.
7 min read
Quitting a Job

Make Your Resignation Letter Polite, Even When You're Not Feeling It.

An unprofessionally written and rude resignation letter may come back to haunt you.
7 min read
Startups

4 Smart Ways to Find Creative Employees for Your Startup

Finding the best creative employees for your startup takes its own sort of creativity.
7 min read
Virtual Assistant

How to Grow Your Business With Virtual Assistants (Infographic)

Think of a virtual assistant as a partner, rather than a 'hired gun.'
6 min read
SEO

10 Smart Ways to Earn or Build Backlinks to Your Website

Ever heard of the "broken-link building method"? We hadn't, either. But it sure sounds useful.
12 min read
SEO

Don't Trust Your SEO Company Until You Can Verify Everything They Tell You

Outsourcing SEO is a smart move for time-strapped entrepreneurs, but only after setting up processes to keep a trained eye on their work.
7 min read
SEO Tips

How to Recover From Any Google Penalty

A thorough look at penalties related to backlinks and Panda and what you can do if you get hit.
13 min read
Competition

Spying 101: How to Figure Out Everything About Your Competition Online

Want to get an edge on your competition? Follow this guide on keeping tabs on your competitors in the digital realm.
6 min read
SEO

How to Protect Your Website From Negative SEO

Ways you can prevent unethical SEO techniques from harming your site and your business.
10 min read
Marketing

How to Steal Your Competitor's Social Media Followers

If you want to accelerate your social media game by getting followers from your competitors, here are several tips you should consider.
10 min read
