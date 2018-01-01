Director of the Center for Workplace Innovation

Fran Ferrone is Director of the Center for Workplace Innovation at Mancini Duffy. A skilled communicator and facilitator, Ms. Ferrone helps clients prepare for, communicate and manage change by aligning company culture with strategic business goals. During her 25 year career she has worked with Fortune 500 companies in the United States and abroad, building high-performance workplace management teams. Currently, Ms. Ferrone leads the workplace strategy and research practice at Mancini Duffy.