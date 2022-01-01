Fran Quilty

Fran Quilty

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-founder of Conjura

Fran Quilty is a former Accenture data analyst, now a serial entrepreneur who has been part of the creation of three complementary businesses serving the ecommerce sector over the past four years.

https://conjura.com/

Follow Fran Quilty on Social

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How My Company Won Over VCs, and Where It Actually Got Us

The three most important lessons we learned from a fundraising round.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like