Frances Huffman

Candy Land
A national craving for Gummy Bears and lemon drops bulks up candy store sales.
Back To Basics
Vitamin C face cream? Coconut oil soap? A growing number of entrepreneurs are cleaning up by going au naturel.
Most Likely To Succeed
The 9 best businesses to start from your dorm.
Spreading The Word
Can't face another article about the Internet? Save room for one more - because this one could be your connection to success.
House Calls
The prognosis is good for mail order health-care companies.
You Say You Want A Revolution?
How homebased entrepreneurs are changing the world.
Starting a Business
Get Up & Grow
Thinking of ways to build your homebased business company? We came up with 51.
Joe To Go
Drive-thru coffeehouses are hyping sales in the java industry.
Soup's On!
It started with the Soup Nazi. Now it's one of America's hottest restaurant concepts.
Money Talks
Endless market potential gives ESL entrepreneurs something to talk about.
Stepping Out
Entrepreneurs grab a piece of the $100 billion outsourcing pie.