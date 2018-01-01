Frances Huffman

More From Frances Huffman

Candy Land

Candy Land

A national craving for Gummy Bears and lemon drops bulks up candy store sales.
7 min read
Back To Basics

Back To Basics

Vitamin C face cream? Coconut oil soap? A growing number of entrepreneurs are cleaning up by going au naturel.
7 min read
Most Likely To Succeed

Most Likely To Succeed

The 9 best businesses to start from your dorm.
10 min read
Spreading The Word

Spreading The Word

Can't face another article about the Internet? Save room for one more - because this one could be your connection to success.
8 min read
House Calls

House Calls

The prognosis is good for mail order health-care companies.
6 min read
You Say You Want A Revolution?

You Say You Want A Revolution?

How homebased entrepreneurs are changing the world.
7 min read
Get Up &amp; Grow
Starting a Business

Get Up & Grow

Thinking of ways to build your homebased business company? We came up with 51.
15+ min read
Joe To Go

Joe To Go

Drive-thru coffeehouses are hyping sales in the java industry.
7 min read
Soup's On!

Soup's On!

It started with the Soup Nazi. Now it's one of America's hottest restaurant concepts.
8 min read
Money Talks

Money Talks

Endless market potential gives ESL entrepreneurs something to talk about.
8 min read
Stepping Out

Stepping Out

Entrepreneurs grab a piece of the $100 billion outsourcing pie.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.