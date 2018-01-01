Franco Capurro

Guest Writer

Franco Capurro is the founder and CEO of OneKey Ventures, a firm that connects investors with projects in Latin America. Before starting his company, he gained experience as a financial consultant and university professor in South America, Europe, the U.S. and China. He holds a Master of Science in global entrepreneurship at Babson College and a Bachelor of Science in business and economics from the University de Chile.

How to Create and Leverage a Stellar Board of Advisors
For our series The Grind, young entrepreneur Franco Capurro opens up about how he nabbed an amazing board of advisors by turning to his network and leveraging his current mentors.
Want to Make Key Industry Contacts? Tap Into Local Resources
Student entrepreneur Franco Capurro on how he managed to attract a top-notch board of advisers.
How to Start Up from Your Dorm Room
Student entrepreneur Franco Capurro launched his startup from a crammed, two-bed dorm room in China.
