Fred Cook

Fred Cook

Fred Cook is the CEO of the award-winning public relations firm GolinHarris, where he has worked for more than 25 years. GolinHarris was named Consultancy of the Year for 2013 by PR Week, among other awards earned on his watch. Cook lives in Chicago.

More From Fred Cook

What I Learned About PR From Working With Steve Jobs
Books

What I Learned About PR From Working With Steve Jobs

I had the 'pressure' of working with him in the Toy Story days of Pixar. Never before or since have I encountered a CEO who was willing to make the effort to develop close personal relationships with the journalists who covered his company.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.