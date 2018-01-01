Fred Cook is the CEO of the award-winning public relations firm GolinHarris, where he has worked for more than 25 years. GolinHarris was named Consultancy of the Year for 2013 by PR Week, among other awards earned on his watch. Cook lives in Chicago.
Books
What I Learned About PR From Working With Steve Jobs
I had the 'pressure' of working with him in the Toy Story days of Pixar. Never before or since have I encountered a CEO who was willing to make the effort to develop close personal relationships with the journalists who covered his company.