Frederick Pinto

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founding Partner, Pinto Legal

As an IP, technology and venture lawyer, my passion is helping innovative entrepreneurs protect, grow, and exit their businesses, while staying true to their purpose and values. I also love chronicling great ideas, thinkers and innovators.

https://pintolegal.ca/

Follow Frederick Pinto on Social

Latest

Starting a Business

Why the Future of Entrepreneurship Is Small

Here's why the future looks bright for small businesses.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like