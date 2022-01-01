Signing out of account, Standby...
Frederick Pinto
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founding Partner, Pinto Legal
As an IP, technology and venture lawyer, my passion is helping innovative entrepreneurs protect, grow, and exit their businesses, while staying true to their purpose and values. I also love chronicling great ideas, thinkers and innovators.
Follow Frederick Pinto on Social
Latest
Why the Future of Entrepreneurship Is Small
Here's why the future looks bright for small businesses.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Stephen Day
Chief Procurement Officer of Kantar
-
Nika White
President & CEO
-
Max Azarov
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING
-
Chris George
Leading voice of the subscription industry
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Ken Wisnefski
Serial Entrepreneur
-
Syed Balkhi
Entrepreneur, Growth Hacker and Marketer