Frederik Bussler

Frederik Bussler

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Marketing Consultant

Frederik Bussler is a marketing consultant for a wide range of businesses from startups to F500. Bussler is a published author and contributes to publications like VentureBeat, Forbes, Hacker Noon, and more. As a public speaker, he’s presented for audiences including IBM, Nikkei, and Slush Tokyo.

https://www.frederikbussler.com

Follow Frederik Bussler on Social

Latest

Growth Strategies

How Entrepreneurs Can Use Community Service For Growth

Community service can be a great way for entrepreneurs to get involved in their communities and make a difference while also growing their businesses. Here's how.

Continue Reading
Future of Entrepreneurship

How Venture Capital Can Help Young People Make an Impact

Gen Z and millennials are more purpose-driven than ever before. From ESG investing to supporting social entrepreneurs, there are a number of ways that venture capitalists can help young people make an impact.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

Here's What's Driving the Trend of Self-Made Gen Z and Millennial Millionaires

The next-generation of millionaires is saving earlier, rethinking debt and even investing in venture capital.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like