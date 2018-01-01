Fredric Paul

More From Fredric Paul

SMBs Do Software Differently
Technology

SMBs Do Software Differently

New research reveals that small and midsize companies use and buy software differently than enterprises do. Check your plans against your peers to make sure you're following best practices.
6 min read
Social Media For SMBs
Marketing

Social Media For SMBs

Using social networking to promote your product or service can bring new opportunities, but understanding key concepts and guidelines can boost your ROI.
6 min read
Recycled Glass Biz Wins With Cloud Computing
Starting a Business

Recycled Glass Biz Wins With Cloud Computing

Former software exec James Sheppard relies on cloud-based technology to power a vibrant, eco-friendly countertop business that's thriving in an industrial-age automotive plant.
7 min read
Technology's Evil Empires: Who's Evil Now?

Technology's Evil Empires: Who's Evil Now?

Evil empires always have ruled the technology world -- companies so powerful, so arrogant, and so nasty that they spark intense, emotional reactions. Which ones top the list of today's evil empires?
6 min read
Virtual Meeting Highs And Lows

Virtual Meeting Highs And Lows

Even as many companies look to find the least expensive alternatives to in-person meetings, other companies are looking for the best possible simulation of a real meeting. Plus: The Top 5 Reasons To Hold Virtual Meetings
6 min read
Why &lt;i&gt;You&lt;/i&gt; Aren't Using Videoconferencing
Technology

Why <i>You</i> Aren't Using Videoconferencing

Despite dramatic improvements in quality and affordability, most businesses still aren't using videoconferencing. The reasons why might surprise you.
14 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.