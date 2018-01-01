Fredric Paul

Technology
SMBs Do Software Differently
New research reveals that small and midsize companies use and buy software differently than enterprises do. Check your plans against your peers to make sure you're following best practices.
Marketing
Social Media For SMBs
Using social networking to promote your product or service can bring new opportunities, but understanding key concepts and guidelines can boost your ROI.
Starting a Business
Recycled Glass Biz Wins With Cloud Computing
Former software exec James Sheppard relies on cloud-based technology to power a vibrant, eco-friendly countertop business that's thriving in an industrial-age automotive plant.
Technology's Evil Empires: Who's Evil Now?
Evil empires always have ruled the technology world -- companies so powerful, so arrogant, and so nasty that they spark intense, emotional reactions. Which ones top the list of today's evil empires?
Virtual Meeting Highs And Lows
Even as many companies look to find the least expensive alternatives to in-person meetings, other companies are looking for the best possible simulation of a real meeting. Plus: The Top 5 Reasons To Hold Virtual Meetings
Technology
Why <i>You</i> Aren't Using Videoconferencing
Despite dramatic improvements in quality and affordability, most businesses still aren't using videoconferencing. The reasons why might surprise you.