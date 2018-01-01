Freya Jones

Freya Jones

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Digital AdDoctor
Freya Jones is the founder and CEO of a Dubai-based results-driven performance agency called Digital AdDoctor, which has helped start ups and larger companies grow their digital revenues. Freya absolutely loves all things search, social and content on the web.

More From Freya Jones

18 Tips To Make Your Marketing Efforts Soar In 2018
Marketing Strategies

18 Tips To Make Your Marketing Efforts Soar In 2018

Marketing doesn't really have to be expensive or hard. Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most effective.
5 min read
The How-To: Making Your Remarketing Campaign A Success
Marketing

The How-To: Making Your Remarketing Campaign A Success

Remarketing is a digital marketing tactic that shows your business or brand online ads to people who've visited your website or used your mobile app.
2 min read
Five Ways To Spruce Up Your Startup's Digital Marketing Efforts
Digital Marketing

Five Ways To Spruce Up Your Startup's Digital Marketing Efforts

You are competing with millions of other marketing messages that consumers are bombarded with every day, and given that digital media is one of the most important tools for brand awareness and lead generation, you cannot afford to ignore it.
3 min read
I Got 99 Problems, But Leads Ain't One: Eight Tips For Generating Leads
Sales

I Got 99 Problems, But Leads Ain't One: Eight Tips For Generating Leads

The best lead generation methods work on finding unique ways to attract people who might be interested in your company's product or service in some way, shape, or form.
3 min read
How To Rate Your Pay Per Click (PPC) Agency
Digital Marketing

How To Rate Your Pay Per Click (PPC) Agency

Five ways you can evaluate your PPC agency- even if you don't have access to your campaigns.
4 min read
10 Benefits Of Outsourcing Your Digital Marketing
Digital Marketing

10 Benefits Of Outsourcing Your Digital Marketing

A performance-based marketing agency that can provide you guidance as well as implementation service and support are extremely valuable.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.