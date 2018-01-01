Guest Writer

Tech entrepreneur. Co-Founder, CEO of LockerDome. Co-Founder of GlobalHack.

Gabe Lozano heads LockerDome, a social media platform built around what you like, as opposed to who you know. More than 40 million people per month use LockerDome to discover, collect and engage around things they like with others who share the same passions. MarketWatch called LockerDome a “future Wall Street darling.” Forbes magazine named it a "2013 Sports Names You Need to Know.” And AdWeek declared the company “in the sweet spot of the digital revolution.” Lozano is also the co-founder of GlobalHack, a non-profit organization that hosts quarterly hackathons and product competitions to spur innovation and foster technology talent. Learn more at lockerdome.com and globlahack.org.