Gabrey Means & Cassie Hughes

Gabrey Means and Cassie Hughes are the co-founders of Grow Marketing, an experiential marketing agency headquartered in San Francisco. Means serves as the creative director and Hughes is the strategy director.
Branding
Maximizing Live Experiences to Build Brands
What are you doing with brand events to get audience members to pull out their smartphones and share?
Project Grow
4 Ways to Keep Your Team Creatively Inspired
Inspiration missions? Gut instinct? Italian lessons? Expand the traditional channels through which your team draws inspiration.
Mentors
4 Ways to Create a Culture of Daily Mentorship
Be the "matchmaker" who encourages mentoring efforts at your workplace.
Experimental marketing strategies
Creating Insight-Driven Experiences to Build Brands
What does your audience really want? That's what you need to find out.
Client Relationship Management
4 Tips to Forge Winning Client Relationships for the Long-Term
Such partnerships are a process. They're the output of trust, rapport and a track record of producing stellar work together.
Marketing Strategies
Build Brand Advocacy From the Inside Out
Companies that neglect enlisting their own employees to be advocates and ambassadors are missing out on a valuable resource.
Marketing Strategies
Think Like a Company's Marketing Director
To expand your agency's sphere of influence, view things from the perspective of your client.
Project Grow
Building a Culture and Teams for the Long Haul
Here's how to build a healthy work environment where people are valued -- in four key steps.
Marketing Strategy
3 Memorable Ways to Launch a Product to Wow Customers
Looking for early adopters? Make sure you have an effective strategy that will catch consumers by surprise and enhance their appreciation of your goods.
Social Media
How to Create a Live Event That Spurs Social Buzz
Leveraging a gathering in the physical world can have a ripple effect in the digital realm.
Marketing
Upping the PR Ante With 'Experiences'
As the startup ecosystem continually gets flooded with new ventures, getting media attention is becoming more and more difficult. Including PR experiences could help you rise above the crowd.