Gabriel Bristol

Guest Writer
President and CEO of Intelifluence Live
Gabriel Bristol is president and CEO of Intelicare Direct, a customer-service solutions company in Las Vegas. He has been involved with turnarounds of several large corporations as well as helping to establish startups.

More From Gabriel Bristol

Why Diversity In the Workforce Is Imperative
Workplace Diversity

Why Diversity In the Workforce Is Imperative

Workplace diversity ensures that there will be more than one way to look at a problem.
3 min read
5 Habits to Ensure Success at Work
Success Strategies

5 Habits to Ensure Success at Work

The small patterns you create on a daily basis not only increase your overall happiness but showcase skill and establish confidence.
4 min read
The 4 Pillars of Better Leadership
Leadership

The 4 Pillars of Better Leadership

Transparency and attention to details are part of building a more successful company.
4 min read
How Reflection Sets You Up for Success
Leadership

How Reflection Sets You Up for Success

Taking the time to reflect on your business keeps one focused on the objective, working toward goals and grateful -- yes, grateful -- for bumps in the road.
4 min read
You Are Your Own Best Marketer
Marketing

You Are Your Own Best Marketer

Just like a billboard or banner ad, you're communicating the value of your personal brand.
5 min read
Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment
Job Seekers

Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment

Give your own motives a deep assessment, avoid your biases and market yourself for the current-day work world.
5 min read
How to Spin a Bad Online Review
Reputation Management

How to Spin a Bad Online Review

Don't let a negative customer experience define your company's brand. Here's how to fix things.
5 min read
Lower Employee Turnover and Improve the Bottom Line
Employee Retention

Lower Employee Turnover and Improve the Bottom Line

Follow this five-pronged strategy to make staff departures exceedingly rare.
4 min read
