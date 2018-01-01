Gabriel Bristol

Workplace Diversity
Why Diversity In the Workforce Is Imperative
Workplace diversity ensures that there will be more than one way to look at a problem.
Success Strategies
5 Habits to Ensure Success at Work
The small patterns you create on a daily basis not only increase your overall happiness but showcase skill and establish confidence.
The 4 Pillars of Better Leadership
Transparency and attention to details are part of building a more successful company.
How Reflection Sets You Up for Success
Taking the time to reflect on your business keeps one focused on the objective, working toward goals and grateful -- yes, grateful -- for bumps in the road.
Marketing
You Are Your Own Best Marketer
Just like a billboard or banner ad, you're communicating the value of your personal brand.
Job Seekers
Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment
Give your own motives a deep assessment, avoid your biases and market yourself for the current-day work world.
Reputation Management
How to Spin a Bad Online Review
Don't let a negative customer experience define your company's brand. Here's how to fix things.
Employee Retention
Lower Employee Turnover and Improve the Bottom Line
Follow this five-pronged strategy to make staff departures exceedingly rare.