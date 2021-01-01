Gabrielle Mather, a creative soul in the pursuit of excellence, has lived in the UK, Singapore, and the UAE, and all of her diverse international experiences are illustrated in both her business and personal life. She is a seasoned restaurateur and operator, and as a trusted F&B consultant, she has been incubating F&B businesses since 2001.

Gabrielle has led the development of over 300 F&B concepts with 360-degree, hands-on experience in back-of-house and front-of-house experiences with particular expertise in concept creation, menu development, interior design, and brand development.

Her leadership oversaw the rebranding and operational turn-around of four prime Emaar properties in Dubai, La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, The Loft at Dubai Opera, Taikun, and Distillery Gastropub, in the 2019 acquisition of the 100 million Capex venues by Restaurant Secrets Inc.

With a Business degree in Marketing from the University of Hartford, she is also a BVQI - ISO certified quality auditor and trained in luxury product development at the University of London.