Guest Writer

Gail Angelo is an ICF certified coach, skillful strategy consultant, and catalyst for personal, professional and purposeful transformations.

Gail Angelo is an ICF certified coach and strategy consultant. Angelo's mission is to empower individuals and companies to recognize their unique purpose while leveraging their greatest strengths for impactful results. Learn more at www.GailAngelo.com, or contact her directly at gail@gailangelo.com.