Garrett Gunderson

Garrett B. Gunderson has dedicated his career to debunking the many widely accepted myths and fabrications that undermine the prosperity and joy of millions of hard-working, honest business owners. Gunderson’s company, Wealth Factory, empowers its members to build sustainable wealth through financial efficiency and organization leading to clarity, peace of mind and financial confidence. You may recognize him from his appearances as a guest contributor on CNBC, Fox News, ABC, and many others.
Retirement Planning
3 Realities That Make Personal Finance Different for Entrepreneurs
The standard investing advice that makes good sense for employed people doesn't fit the circumstances of business owners.
Employee Feedback
The 8 Characteristics of Healthy Confrontation
A focus on the issue, not the individual, is crucial.
Taxes
How a Business Owner Won Back $102,000 From the IRS
You may be able to do the same thing. Just make sure you get the right advice.
Retirement Planning
13 Reasons Why Your 401(k) Is Your Riskiest Investment
The bedrock of retirement planning for millions of people is much shakier than most realize.
Project Grow
How Playing Scared in Your Business Results in Defeat
Build a wealth creation account so you can build your business with peace of mind.
Investing
5 Steps to Retiring Wealthy Years Earlier Than Everyone Else
The surest way to wealth is investing in what you know. And wouldn't that be your business?
Burnout
3 Ways It Seems You're Working Hard When You're Really Just Burning Yourself Out
Entrepreneurs exalt passion, work ethic and pursuit of their dreams, often at the cost of contentment and rejuvenation.
Money Management
How to Spend Your Way to Wealth
Austerity can be self defeating. The trick to prosperity is living well now but spending wisely to afford it.
Money Savers
Make More Money Right Now by Avoiding These 13 Revenue Sinkholes
Many entrepreneurs are so focused on growing their businesses they don't realize their losses on pointless expenses.