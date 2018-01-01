Gavin Finn

Gavin Finn is president and CEO of Kaon Interactive, which works with interactive 3D product marketing applications. Under his leadership, the company has introduced numerous award-winning products that accelerate sales and increase product differentiation. Prior to Kaon Interactive, Finn was president and COO of Bluestreak, a provider of online marketing software, where he led the company through three successful acquisitions and a European market expansion. He also held the title of president and CEO of Prescient Technologies. 

 

 

The Top 5 Challenges Facing Today's B2B Sales Teams (and How to Fix Them With Marketing)
To surmount those challenges, marketing and sales need to work together to create a deep breakdown of each buyer persona.
Why Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Will be Important for Your Business
Got a product your customer wants to try out (virtually) first? This technology makes that possible.
