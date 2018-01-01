Guest Writer

CEO and President, Kaon

Gavin Finn is president and CEO of Kaon Interactive, which works with interactive 3D product marketing applications. Under his leadership, the company has introduced numerous award-winning products that accelerate sales and increase product differentiation. Prior to Kaon Interactive, Finn was president and COO of Bluestreak, a provider of online marketing software, where he led the company through three successful acquisitions and a European market expansion. He also held the title of president and CEO of Prescient Technologies.