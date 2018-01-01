Gayathri Vasudevan

Gayathri Vasudevan

Co-Founder & CEO of LabourNet Services India Pvt Ltd

More From Gayathri Vasudevan

Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India
union budget 2017

Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India

It is heartening to note that the government has rightfully recognized the need to "energize youth through education, skills and jobs".
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.