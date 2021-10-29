Signing out of account, Standby...
Gehan Rajapakse
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Precog Finance
Gehan Rajapakse is the founder and CEO of precog.finance, a fintech startup that automates the arbitrage between current crypto pairs and their futures. Rajapakse has extensive leadership and project management experience across the tech, property and hospitality industries.
Follow Gehan Rajapakse on Social
Latest
What Working With A-List Celebrities Has Taught Me About Running a Fintech Company
At first glance, the fintech industry has nothing to do with the hospitality and entertainment industry. But a keen entrepreneur should always reflect and take a closer look.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Raj Mukherjee
Senior Vice President and GM of SMB
-
Tara Coomans
CEO of Avaans Media
-
Siddharth Rajsekar
Master Digital Coach & Author
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING
-
-
Jeffrey Shaw
Small business consultant
-
Nida Leardprasopsuk
CEO of Nida Leard Consulting & Coaching
-
Melissa Stone
Founder, Eastend Marketing