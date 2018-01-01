Gemma Went

Burnout
How to Achieve 'Zero' Burnout: Build a business and a Life That Won't Kill You
Brian Moran's book about 'doing more in three months than others do in a year' is a great starting point, this contributor says.
Goals
It's Not Too Late to Meet Your Goals for 2018
You may already be thinking of 2019, but that doesn't mean the rest of the year should be a wash.
Authenticity
Craft Your Personal Brand by Embracing Your Weirdness
Showing who you really are will lead to a deeper connection with your customers.
Entrepreneur Mindset
5 Belief Shifts That Will Take You From Stagnating to Soaring
Don't let your negative beliefs hold you back.