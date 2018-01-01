Gershon Mader

Guest Writer
Founder and President of Quantum Performance Inc

 Gershon Mader is founder and president of Quantum Performance Inc, a management consulting firm specializing in generating total alignment and engagement in organizations. He also is the co-author of the best-selling business book “The Power of Strategic Commitment.” 

More From Gershon Mader

Why Are Leaders So Afraid of Change?
Managing Employees

Why Are Leaders So Afraid of Change?

To drive and inspire their teams through a transition, leaders must be open to feedback and criticism about themselves, too.
6 min read
4 Steps for Building a Partnership With Somebody You Don't Like
Leadership

4 Steps for Building a Partnership With Somebody You Don't Like

Dysfunctional relationship drain energy and stifle opportunity. We can't afford not to all get along.
5 min read
4 Keys to Shedding the Attitudes Keeping You Stuck
Behavior

4 Keys to Shedding the Attitudes Keeping You Stuck

We get great value from the painful process of letting go of what no longer works for us.
4 min read
