Gianpiero Puleo

Gianpiero Puleo

Guest Writer
Co-owner, Ustwo

Gianpiero Puleo is a co-owner at Ustwo, and the managing director of the New York studio. Ustwo is a digital product studio that forges best-in-class digital experiences in partnership with some of the world’s leading brands. Over the past 10 years at Ustwo, Puleo has worked in the company's London, Malmö and New York studios. He started as a developer and then moved into Agile Coaching, where he spent most of his time delivering projects with clients like H&M and Sony.

More From Gianpiero Puleo

How Your Global Business Can Meld Your Company's Culture With Local Culture
International Business

How Your Global Business Can Meld Your Company's Culture With Local Culture

A British digital design studio learned the hard way that U.K. and Swedish ways of "doing vacation" can be very different.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.