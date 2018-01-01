Gina O’Reilly is the COO of Nitro, a leading provider of document productivity and collaboration solutions. Part of the Nitro team since 2008, Gina has global responsibility for sales, marketing, biz dev, customer service/success, and operations, including employee experience and talent.
Human Resources
Why We Replaced (In)Human Resources with 'Employee Experience'
HR departments have an uncanny knack for being disliked by both employees and leadership. One company dumped HR and shares their experience.