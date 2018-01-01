Godard Abel

Godard Abel is co-founder and CEO of G2 Crowd, a software review site based in Chicago. G2 Crowd leverages user feedback, data and real-time algorithms to rank vendors. 

More From Godard Abel

Why Crowdsourcing Is the Answer to Business-Software Reviews
Crowdsourcing

A new generation of corporate buyers is seeking ways to evaluate enterprise technology in the same way that shoppers tap Yelp for insight about consumer products.
