Göran Wågström

Göran Wågström

Guest Writer
CEO of Idka
Göran Wågström spent 20 years as an executive at Ericsson, and later was CEO of International Highway/Adcore. He is an advisor and investor for a variety of IT companies, with a master's in industrial engineering and Management from Luleå University of Technology and in executive management from INSEAD.

More From Göran Wågström

My Company Is Leaving Facebook. And So Can Yours.
Facebook

My Company Is Leaving Facebook. And So Can Yours.

Facebook goes against our moral code as a company, and the clicks we get rarely result in conversions.
5 min read
European Startups Find Success When They Stop Trying to Be Like Silicon Valley's
Silicon Valley

European Startups Find Success When They Stop Trying to Be Like Silicon Valley's

European startups seem to have found a happy medium between Silicon Valley and old Europe.
4 min read
If You Use Free Digital Business Tools, Your Competitors Could Have Access to Your Secrets
Cybersecurity

If You Use Free Digital Business Tools, Your Competitors Could Have Access to Your Secrets

When the product is free, you are the product -- and so is your data.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.