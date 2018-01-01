Akshar, popularly known as Grandmaster Akshar is one of the youngest yoga entrepreneurs in the
country. Hailing from the oldest school of Himalayan yoga, he is an internationally acclaimed Yogic
Master and visionary. Akshar has carved a unique niche in the global wellness map by innovating with
Yoga, weaving together his ancestral wisdom from the oldest form of Himalayan yoga with the most
advanced forms of fitness regimes. He is the Founder, Chairman and Course Director of the Yoga
foundation, Akshar Yoga.
yoga tourism
Yoga Tourism: India is More Than the Land of Soul Seekers
India now is a global destination for those who seek to learn yoga from its birth place without losing its authenticity
Yoga
Why India should Explore Business Potentials in Yoga
The wellness industry in India has evolved rapidly from its unstructured beginning in the early 1990s to a broad ecosystem today
Yoga
#5 Ways to Improve Your Efficiency at Work through Yoga
Yoga not only keeps your mind calm but also gives you instant energy to refresh you from inside