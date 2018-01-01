Akshar

Akshar

Founder, Chairman, Course Director, Akshar Yoga
Akshar, popularly known as Grandmaster Akshar is one of the youngest yoga entrepreneurs in the
country. Hailing from the oldest school of Himalayan yoga, he is an internationally acclaimed Yogic
Master and visionary. Akshar has carved a unique niche in the global wellness map by innovating with
Yoga, weaving together his ancestral wisdom from the oldest form of Himalayan yoga with the most
advanced forms of fitness regimes. He is the Founder, Chairman and Course Director of the Yoga
foundation, Akshar Yoga.

More From Akshar

Yoga Tourism: India is More Than the Land of Soul Seekers
yoga tourism

India now is a global destination for those who seek to learn yoga from its birth place without losing its authenticity
4 min read
Why India should Explore Business Potentials in Yoga
Yoga

The wellness industry in India has evolved rapidly from its unstructured beginning in the early 1990s to a broad ecosystem today
6 min read
#5 Ways to Improve Your Efficiency at Work through Yoga
Yoga

Yoga not only keeps your mind calm but also gives you instant energy to refresh you from inside
3 min read
