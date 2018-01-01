Greg Wells

Greg Wells

Guest Writer
Professor, Scientist, Broadcaster, Author
Greg Wells is a scientist, professor and author. He is an expert on human performance in extreme conditions.

More From Greg Wells

How to Wake Up Early Without Sacrificing Your Sleep
Lifestyle

How to Wake Up Early Without Sacrificing Your Sleep

Regulate your body's clock so you can maximize your own energy and productivity.
4 min read
The Science Behind How Sleep Makes You Smarter
Sleep

The Science Behind How Sleep Makes You Smarter

A good night's sleep is the foundation of physical health and mental energy.
5 min read
Are You Singletasking Yet?
Ready for Anything

Are You Singletasking Yet?

You sure should be. Focusing on one, important item at a time will make you more competent and productive.
4 min read
3 Ways Walking Away From Your Desk Makes You Smarter
Personal Health

3 Ways Walking Away From Your Desk Makes You Smarter

When the body moves the brain functions better.
4 min read
The Power of 1 Percent Better
Self Improvement

The Power of 1 Percent Better

Making little improvements in your lifestyle each day will earn you big rewards in the future.
5 min read
The 3-Step Process for Countering Negativity: Act -- Think -- Feel
Decision Making

The 3-Step Process for Countering Negativity: Act -- Think -- Feel

Business owners face stressful decisions all the time. Here's how to perform under pressure.
4 min read
6 Happiness Tips to Boost Your Health and Performance
High Performance

6 Happiness Tips to Boost Your Health and Performance

Simple tactics to reducing stress and improve general personal wellbeing go a long way towards to success in business, and in life.
5 min read
6 Ways to Curb Jet Lag and Travel Fatigue
Business Travel

6 Ways to Curb Jet Lag and Travel Fatigue

The goal is to trick your body into changing the timing of your internal clock.
6 min read
7 Mind-Body Fitness Strategies That Crush Stress
Stress Management

7 Mind-Body Fitness Strategies That Crush Stress

Stress is built into living but everything we need to deal with it is built into us.
4 min read
5 Habits of Top Athletes That Can Transfer to the Workplace
Lifestyle

5 Habits of Top Athletes That Can Transfer to the Workplace

Power poses? Relaxation breathing? They're not just for yogis anymore.
3 min read
Best Health Practices to Improve Your Life -- In and Out of the Office
Personal Health

Best Health Practices to Improve Your Life -- In and Out of the Office

Eating, sleeping and moving right will help you perform at your best.
5 min read
Fuel Up: Eating for Optimal Brain Function
Food at Work

Fuel Up: Eating for Optimal Brain Function

Use food to improve energy, supercharge mental performance and boost health and wellness.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.