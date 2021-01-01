About Gregor Stühler
Gregor Stühler is the co-founder and CEO of scoutbee, the AI-driven supplier-discovery platform used by Audi, Airbus and Siemens. Powered by AI and continuously curated data, scoutbee tracks millions of supply-chain data points to give deep supplier insights and a digital process for sourcing.
Why B2B startups should be at the top of the list for entrepreneurs looking to make a difference through social impact.