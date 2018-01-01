Gregory Kennedy

Gregory Kennedy

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President of Marketing

Gregory Kennedy, who has over a decade of experience in digital media, is vice president of marketing at TapSense. In his current role, he has helped scale a three-person company into one of the hottest mobile advertising startups in Silicon Valley. The company has been featured on Bloomberg and covered in a wide variety of publications, from Forbes to MediaPost.

More From Gregory Kennedy

What You Can Do About the Decline of Social Marketing on Facebook
Social Media Marketing

What You Can Do About the Decline of Social Marketing on Facebook

Facebook matters less as other social media platforms gain currency but it is still worth your effort, even if you need to pay for ads.
4 min read
Get Lucky Way More Often
Ready for Anything

Get Lucky Way More Often

In this random world, we improve our odds of something good happening by working at it.
3 min read
In Order to Persevere, You Need Deeply Held Beliefs
Project Grow

In Order to Persevere, You Need Deeply Held Beliefs

Here are three stories of entrepreneurs who faced struggles, but their commitment to their goals brought them to success.
4 min read
5 Ways to Grow Your Business Without Adding More Resources
Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Grow Your Business Without Adding More Resources

With these strategies, your company can do more with less.
5 min read
Be Prepared: 4 Ways to Outthink Your Competitors
Growth Strategies

Be Prepared: 4 Ways to Outthink Your Competitors

You need a strategy to get ahead in business. Knowing yourself and your 'enemies' is important.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.