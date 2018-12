Bestselling Writer About Habits and Happiness

Gretchen Rubin is the author of several books, including the blockbuster New York Times bestsellers, Happier at Home and The Happiness Project. She writes about her experiences test-driving the wisdom of the ages, the current scientific studies, and the lessons from popular culture about how to be happier. On her popular blog, The Happiness Project , she reports on her daily adventures in the pursuit of happiness.