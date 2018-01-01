Gurinder Singh Bhatti

Gurinder Singh Bhatti

Guest Writer
Chairman & Managing Director, ESS Global

Mr Gurinder Singh Bhatti, Chairman & Managing Director, ESS Global. He is responsible for handling the entire organization, with major focus on financial planning as well as handling the sales & marketing for the entire group.

More From Gurinder Singh Bhatti

Why Indian Students Continue to Choose Australia to Pursue Higher Studies
Australia

Why Indian Students Continue to Choose Australia to Pursue Higher Studies

Some Australian universities offer scholarships exclusively for pupils from the country
4 min read
Benefits of Studying In An International Varsity
study abroad

Benefits of Studying In An International Varsity

Report says India has emerged as second largest provider of international students after China
5 min read
#6 Things To Avoid While Applying To Study Abroad
College Students

#6 Things To Avoid While Applying To Study Abroad

The 2016 Indian Students' Mobility Report stated about 85 per cent of international student mobility from India had been accounted for by the top five education destinations like the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.