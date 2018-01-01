Guest Writer

Managing Director and CEO, Sosai Renewable Energies

Habiba Ali is the managing director and CEO of Sosai Renewable Energies Company, one of the largest distributors of renewable energy in Nigeria. Sosai Renewable Energies provides renewable energy products like solar lamps, water purifiers and solar panels, as well as energy consulting services to help bring clean, renewable energy solutions to Nigeria’s budding communities. Ali also co-founded the Developmental Association for Renewable Energies (DARE),and is a member of the Partnership for Clean Indoor Air and the Nigerian Energy Network. She holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in accounting.