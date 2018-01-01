Habiba Ali

Habiba Ali

Guest Writer
Managing Director and CEO, Sosai Renewable Energies

Habiba Ali is the managing director and CEO of Sosai Renewable Energies Company, one of the largest distributors of renewable energy in Nigeria. Sosai Renewable Energies provides renewable energy products like solar lamps, water purifiers and solar panels, as well as energy consulting services to help bring clean, renewable energy solutions to Nigeria’s budding communities. Ali also co-founded the Developmental Association for Renewable Energies (DARE),and is a member of the Partnership for Clean Indoor Air and the Nigerian Energy Network. She holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

 

More From Habiba Ali

Today Is International Women's Day. What Are You Doing to Support Women Worldwide?
International Women's Day 2016

Today Is International Women's Day. What Are You Doing to Support Women Worldwide?

Meet Habiba Ali, a Nigerian entrepreneur bringing renewable energy solutions to her native land.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.