Entrepreneur, Author, and Founder of Omnicore Group

Hafiz Muhammad Ali is an entrepreneur, author of Digital Passport, and a digital marketing leadership consultant.

He is the founder and CEO of Omnicore Group, operating a range of digital media and e-commerce brands. Ali holds a MSc in Digital Marketing Leadership from The University of Aberdeen. His most recent project is Digital Ladder, an industry-first psychometric test for aspiring digital marketers and recruiters to qualify individuals based on their personality.