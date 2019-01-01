Hanna VanKuiken leads account management for Rapp, a global advertising agency and creative consultancy. She has over eight years of experience leading teams in branding and design agencies as well as traditional advertising agencies. In the span of her career, she has led work with Proctor and Gamble, Mondelez International, FedEx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CA Technologies and MetLife. She is passionate about cross-functional collaboration and breaking

down silos in order to achieve business goals and deliver to consumers and buyers in new and innovative ways. Originally from US, Hanna is currently based in Dubai. rapp.ae