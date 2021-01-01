Signing out of account, Standby...
Harkirat Singh
Managing director of Aero Club, the maker of Woodland and Woods
Latest
The Future Of the Retail Industry
Change is an inevitable part of life and adapting to it is the only way forward. If you cannot change the situation, you must start finding ways to survive and live with it
More Authors You Might Like
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Omer Riaz
CEO of Urtasker.com
-
Brian H. Robb
Vice President, CBRE & Chief Marketing Officer, Marketing Real Estate
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
Sim Aulakh
CEO of EstablishCred
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager
-
Joe Keohane
Author of the book "The Power of Strangers"