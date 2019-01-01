My Queue

Harsh Lambah

Country Manager India, IWG

More From Harsh Lambah

Co-working Spaces: Transformational Opportunities for Small Businesses
Growth Strategies

The Co-working industry has now grown to include as many as 200 players in India today, including established global leaders and a clutch of new Indian start-ups
4 min read