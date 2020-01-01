About Lauren Hirsch-Williams
Marketing futurist/strategist helping entrepreneurs understand how to better read and communicate with people in business. Background includes corporate executive at PepsiCo running worldwide advertising, entrepreneur/founder of MovieHatch and Global Media Fusion, consultant and agency management.
More From Lauren Hirsch-Williams
Growth Strategies
4 Ways 'Fake It Till You Make It' Can Backfire
Find a balance between showing your worth and remaining humble and authentic.