Harsh Shah

Co-founder, Fynd

Harsh Shah is one of the three co-founders of Fynd, the unique fashion e-commerce portal which brings the latest in-store fashion online. He has a keen interest in consumer-facing technology in the retail sector, and specialises in management consulting. At Fynd, he brings his valuable experience in technology and entrepreneurship to the table, and oversees the supply side of operations, including managing partnering brands and stores.

Harsh completed his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in 2010 and was already part of the entrepreneurship landscape by his second year of college. As the Head of the Entrepreneurship Cell at IIT Bombay, he directed a team of twenty students.

Currently based out of Mumbai, Fynd is successfully disrupting the fashion market by combining technology and retail.

A Big Boost For The Confluence Of Online And Offline Markets
Shopping

A Big Boost For The Confluence Of Online And Offline Markets

The big and small retail brands are increasingly opting for an omnichannel presence in order to serve hundreds of millions of consumers
4 min read
How AI is Making Retail Shopping Experience Simpler for E-commerce Consumers
Artificial Intelligence

How AI is Making Retail Shopping Experience Simpler for E-commerce Consumers

Big Data was introduced to create a hyper-personalized shopping experience, but it failed to create desired impact
4 min read
#6 Trends That Will Shape the Future of Fashion and Retail in 2017
Trends

#6 Trends That Will Shape the Future of Fashion and Retail in 2017

Direct-to-consumer labels did not exist then, but corporate giants such as Tata and Reliance industries have ventured into e-commerce space and are betting big on private labels to drive sales.
4 min read
