Harsh Snehanshu

Harsh Snehanshu

Guest Writer
Co-founder & CEO, YourQuote

Harsh Snehanshu has donned many hats. He's a published author, a pan-India traveller and a mobile entrepreneur. He's currently the Cofounder and CEO of the Delhi based start-up Whereabout, a nearby friends of friends networking app.

Why We Moved to the Himalayas To Build Our Startup?
Entrepreneur Mindset

No, it wasn't for seeking inspiration, nor it was to hire talents!
6 min read
Inspiration

We don't plan to return anytime soon, not until it starts to snow here, which is December.
6 min read
Pivoting

As an entrepreneur it's our job to educate the employee about how often does the idea pivot at initial stage.
3 min read
Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneur pours out his heart as he describes about his struggle and achievements in a touching letter to his mother.
4 min read
