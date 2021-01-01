About Harsha Solanki
Harsha Solanki is a proficient professional with an experience of over 16 years in the industry. Harsha Solanki is the Managing Director at Infobip, she supervises Infobip India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Harsha is an alumnus of renowned institution Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, from where she completed her PGDM in telecommunications & IT Management. She is a computer science graduate from Fergusson College. Harsha’s expertise in the Application to Person (A2P) messaging space has been proven by her eminent track record.
Marketing
How To Re-Engage Inactive Customers and Create a Connected Experience
Despite the efforts that you may put into acquiring and engaging new customers, some of them tend to stop interacting with your brand