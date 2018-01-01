Heather Whaling

Heather Whaling is founder and CEO of Geben Communication, a PR firm that helps emerging brands and forward-thinking, established companies excel in a social world. Known for taking a fresh approach to traditional and digital PR best practices, she has been quoted about technology’s impact on communication and business and is considered one of the most influential voices in PR 2.0. Named one of the top entrepreneurs in Columbus, Ohio, Whaling also serves on the board of directors for The Women's Fund of Central Ohio. Connect with her through her PR blogcommunication trends e-newsletter or Instagram

Small-Business Leaders: It's Time for More Progressive Paid Leave Policies
Entrepreneurs are driving innovation on so many different levels. Shouldn't we be at the forefront of paid leave, too?
Learn the Secrets of How These Big Brands Made Real-Time Marketing Work for Them
Real-time marketing can boost your brand as long as your efforts are genuine, on-message and a natural extension of your existing communication strategies.
Think Like a DJ and 'Borrow' Elements of Great PR Campaigns
You don't need a big budget to make a splash. Learn from successful brands and adapt them for your efforts.
