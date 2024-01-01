Heidi Andersen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CMO and CRO
Heidi is Nextdoor’s Head of Revenue and Marketing, overseeing the global revenue team, revenue streams and marketing. She joined Nextdoor after serving as LinkedIn’s Vice President of Global Sales, where she built the Global Online Sales Organization under LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions division.
