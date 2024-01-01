Heidi Neck
Jeffry A. Timmons Professor of Entrepreneurship
Heidi Neck, Ph.D., is the Jeffry A. Timmons Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies at Babson College. She has taught entrepreneurship at the undergraduate, MBA and executive levels and is the academic director of the Babson Academy for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurial Learning.
I've Taught Over 10,000 People How to Build Their Entrepreneurial Spirit — Here's How to Keep That Spark Alive Long After Your Startup Succeeds
Here are three crucial tips for how companies can overcome risk aversion, prioritize entrepreneurship and promote the creativity that made them successful in the first place.